Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick 'flirt’ behind cameras

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly flirting behind the cameras during the shooting of Hulu's show, The Kardashians.
Scott is the former love interest of Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian and shares three children with her namely, Penelope, Mason and Reign Aston Disick.
As per a source close to OK! magazine, the flirtatious banter between the two "gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show."
The same source further revealed that "it happens when there are no cameras around, too" as the two "like to flirt."
Earlier, the leading lady of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner asked Scott about his dating life following his split from her daughter, Kourtney.
The momager inquired from the father-of-three, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"
In response, Scott stared at Khloe and asked, "How tall are you?"
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute. She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying," he further added.
On the other hand, Khloe share a daughter True and a son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson.
The Prince of Wales will reportedly anticipate a scathing attack by someone close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha in November 2022
Rachel Zegler stars as Lucy Gray in the upcoming ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’
The Duchess of Sussex notably went on a different direction with her style when joining the royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'jealous' of the number of big celebrities who reached out to Kate and William
Sheryl Crow set the stage on fire with her performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony