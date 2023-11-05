Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick 'flirt’ behind cameras

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick reportedly flirts behind the cameras

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly flirting behind the cameras during the shooting of Hulu's show, The Kardashians.



Scott is the former love interest of Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian and shares three children with her namely, Penelope, Mason and Reign Aston Disick.



As per a source close to OK! magazine, the flirtatious banter between the two "gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show."



The same source further revealed that "it happens when there are no cameras around, too" as the two "like to flirt."



Earlier, the leading lady of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner asked Scott about his dating life following his split from her daughter, Kourtney.



The momager inquired from the father-of-three, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"



In response, Scott stared at Khloe and asked, "How tall are you?"



"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute. She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying," he further added.



On the other hand, Khloe share a daughter True and a son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson.

