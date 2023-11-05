Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘enjoying’ watching Harry, Meghan in financial woes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not happy about the support Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting from Hollywood amid their ongoing royal rift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “jealous” of the number of big celebrities who reached out to Kate and William to let them know they are taking their side, per royal expert Andy Barr.

“Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and ‘fixers,’ there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid-up member of the royal family,” Barr told RadarOnline.

“The global interest and intrigue in the British Royal Family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do.”

A source told Closer Magazine that one would be “surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan.”

The insider added that William and Kate have a level of “smugness” about having so much support in the US despite the Sussexes living there.

“They'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal.”

This particularly irks the former Suits actress as she is becoming resentful towards Harry for their decline in careers. Per a source cited by InTouch Weekly that she is being forced to “pull all the weight” to make lucrative deals.

“Meghan and Harry thought things would keep going in that profitable direction indefinitely,” the source explained, noting, “Between the lost deals and all the media scrutiny, it’s been an uphill battle for Meghan and Harry.”