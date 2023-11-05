Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy Katy Perry concert amid rumored feud

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle painted the town red at Katy Perry Las Vegas show PLAY over the weekend.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the singer’s finale at Resorts World Theatre with their fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mike on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Celine Dion was also among the celebrities to attend the anticipated concert. The Heart Will Go On singer made a rare appearance with her twin sons Eddy and Nelson following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome last year.

The Sussexes’ appearance comes following Perry’s performance at King Charles’ coronation concert earlier this year.

An insider previously revealed that the pop star was close to the Suits alum at one point, however, “it has been challenging to sustain that level of closeness,” owing to her busy travel schedule, they shared.

The former actress is also said to be harboring a grudge against Perry following her comments about her royal wedding dress in 2018.

The American Idol judge jokingly said she would have done “one more fitting” on her dress if she were in the duchess’ place, infamously choosing Kate Middleton’s dress over hers.

"While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle,” the insider told Mail Online at the time.