Alia Bhatt clarifies her 'stupid' comments about husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt seemingly addressed her viral 'wipe it off' comment related to her husband Ranbir Kapoor which received strong backlash from netizens.



The Heart of Stone actress recently appeared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 where she talked about how she deals with negativity and trolls directed towards her.



Alia admitted that during the initial stage of her career, she was a little more "defensive," however, the actress said later on she became a "bit more dismissive."



"I don’t think that with the position and privilege that I have, it doesn't look like to say that oh I don’t like that people are saying maybe not so nice things about me," she shared.



The B-town actress acknowledged the fact that she lives in the public eye, in spite of that she did not want to read nasty things about herself or her relationships, her family and loved ones.



During her conversation, Alia further addressed the hate she received on her viral statements about her husband-actor Ranbir.

"I am a human being, I am bound to say four stupid things in public. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity," the actress added.

Alia, who recently received prestigious National Award for her remarkable performance in the movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, said that she feels grateful even during the difficult phases of her life.



"I have to show my gratitude, not only when things are all hunky dory and people are clapping for me, but maybe when there are no claps and a bunch of trolls," the 30-year-old actress shared.

