Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian finally welcomed the most-anticipated child.

The 44-year-old founder of Lemme and the 47-year-old drummer for Blink-182 have welcomed their first child together, insiders exclusively tell People magazine.

Following their 2022 wedding, Kardashian Barker and Barker made the announcement that they will be having a boy at a sex reveal celebration in June.

Later in the month, the rock star discussed his son on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse.

The couple is already parents to six children - with their exes. With her ex-partner Scott Disick, Kardashian Barker has a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 11, as well as two sons, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13.

With his ex-wife Shanna, Barker is already a father to his son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

The reality actress and musician showcased one of their couples' Halloween outfits in a combined Instagram picture on Monday.

With Kardashian Barker playing Lydia Deetz and Barker playing Beetlejuice, the two dressed like the couple from the movie Beetlejuice's wedding scene.

Barker wore a maroon suit, and the founder of Poosh wore a bright red dress over her growing baby bulge. They wrote, "I'm the ghost with the most, babe," as the picture's caption.

Kardashian Barker talked of a "medical emergency" she experienced following an urgent foetal surgery, weeks before their kid was born. The founder of Lemme revealed the terrifying circumstances behind her hand entwined with her husband's in an Instagram picture.