Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox break into tears as they pay last goodbyes to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's family and friends could not control their emotions as they broke down in tears to Peter Gabriel's song at the late actor's funeral.

Peter Gabriel's song, which has long inspired people struggling with addiction, was played as the closing note to Perry's funeral, reducing all to tears.

A rendition of Peter Gabriel's Don't Give Up was played as the funeral drew to a close.

The lyrics of the song include: 'No fight left or so it seems, I am a man whose dreams have all deserted, I've changed my face, I've changed my name, But no one wants you when you lose.'

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc said their last goodbyes to Perry at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles in a private ceremony. The tearful castmates wore black dresses to mourn the death of their beloved friend and co-star.

Perry, who was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home last Saturday, spoke openly about his lifelong battle with alcohol and drug addiction.