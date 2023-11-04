Mariah Carey ‘surprises’ Jimmy Kimmel in bed

File Footage

Mariah Carey shocked the Jimmy Kimmel Live host with an insane surprise while he slept peacefully in his bed.



This week, the disco star played a fun practical joke on the late-night presenter by sneaking into his bedroom at 2.00 am in the morning, while he was sound asleep, with a mouth guard tightly in place.

She then covered him in Christmas celebratory items and quipped that it was officially time to start getting ready for her favorite holiday.

Dancers dumped artificial snow on Kimmel's bed while her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You blasted through the darkened bedroom.

"Come on! We bathed together," Carey said, recalling when the host interviewed her in a bath tub in 2016 as a part of a Jimmy Kimmel Live segment.

"This is the next step," she added.

A sleepy and befuddled Kimmel later came down in what seemed to be wife's robe in the video, where Carey gifted her a T-shirt with her face printed on it.

The T-shirt teased, “It’s time.”

The next day following the prank, the Queen of Christmas made an appearance on Thursday's episode of Kimmel's late-night show.

She talked about her love of making ridiculous phone calls and expressed her amazement at the song All I Want For Christmas Is You, which consistently tops the charts in December.

"It's the first Christmas song I ever wrote, and I never was like, 'These type of results are going to happen,'" she expressed her amusement.

"I just wanted it to sound like a classic. I just wanted it to be timeless."