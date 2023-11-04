Meghan Markle's plan to 'isolate' Prince Harry working

file footage

Prince Harry is actively considering a move to the UK as a result of his growing feelings of loneliness in California.



The youngest son of King Charles pulled the plug on his royal duties to start a new life in the states with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids.

And though the Suits alum has fostered quite a few friendships to keep her occupied, the Duke of Sussex is battling consistent bouts of nostalgia.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Phil Dampier suggested the Spare author’s loneliness stems from his lack of friends to “go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub.”

He went on to explain that the former royal is forced to depend on the former actress to socialize with the Hollywood elite.

“He always seems to be with sort of corporate types, people that he works with,” Dampier continued.

“He doesn't seem to be with a group of mates and I think this is having quite an effect on him and…when you think Christmas is coming out next month.

“It’s been the third Christmas he hasn't seen his family. I think he's becoming quite lonely and quite isolated,” the royal expert added.