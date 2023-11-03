James Haskell gets VERY cosy with mystery blonde after split from Chloe Madeley

James Haskell, just days after announcing the end of his five-year marriage to Chloe Madeley, was seen giving a warm farewell to a mystery blonde.
The former rugby player, 38, planted a friendly kiss on the woman's cheek and shared a hug as he departed the London Palladium during his tour with friend Mike Tindall.
James is currently focusing on his work as he tours the country alongside Mike, 45, and Alex Payne to perform a live version of their podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
In a joint update shared to Instagram, they announced: 'Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023.
'We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.
'Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.
'Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.'
