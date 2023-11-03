Matthew Perry’s stepfather looks sombre amid actor’s funeral plans: Photos

Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison has recently spotted strolling in a grocery store amid funeral plans of the late actor.



In the photo shared by The Mirror, the Friends star’s stepfather could be seen wearing green t-shirt and pushed around full cart of shopping as he was glued to his phone.

Keith is reportedly married mother Suzanne Perry since 1981 and shared four more children with her. However, Keith always had soft heart for Matthew.

It is reported that the late actor’s body was released to his family for them to start with their funeral plans.

For the unversed, Matthew passed away in Jacuzzi on October 28 in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.

Following his death, his family issued a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Matthew penned his heartfelt memoir last year where he revealed about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in 2021.

Earlier a week before his demise, the late actor posted pictures of himself in his hot tub on Instagram, captioning it, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.”