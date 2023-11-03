Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce is ‘sweet revenge’ on ex Joe Alwyn

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s blossoming romance with Travis Kelce is reportedly an open message of revenge to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.



The pop star kept her six-year long relationship low-key with the British actor as Alwyn preferred to stay out of the limelight.

However, the Bad Blood singer has been flaunting her love publicly for the NFL athlete, which seemed to be her tactic to make her former love interest jealous.



While analyzing the Lover vocalist’s recent PDA-filled public outings with Kelce, psychologist Jo Hemmings shared that the singer has missed 'normal' celebrity relationships.

As per as The Sun, she said, "We are so used to Taylor being such a private person. She has often only really let us know how she is feeling via the lyrics of her songs."

The expert further shared that now the singer has found someone who is loud and she does not need lyrics to show Travis is proud to be dating her.

"To get back at him in such a public way with someone who she is having a ball with is the sweetest revenge," Hemmings further added.

