Miriam Margolyes on taking life altering decision: 'haven't got much time left'

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about the new decision of her life as she reflected on the limited time she has left.

The actress, 82 wants to move in with her longtime partner Heather Sutherland 80 who likes to keep out of the spotlight, for 55 years but the pair have always lived apart.

However, Miriam - who lives in London - has now revealed that she wants to move in with Amsterdam-based Heather because they 'haven't got much time left'.

Speaking on Friday's episode of the Graham Norton Show, Miriam said of her relationship: 'We are together, but we live apart. She is in Amsterdam, and I am in London but now we want to live together.

'I really do want to live with her because we are old, and we haven't got much time left. It is silly to live apart.'

Miriam first met Heather in 1967 and the pair have been together ever since, and the Harry Potter star recently shared the secret to their decades-long romance.

In her 2021 autobiography, This Much Is True, she also said of her relationship with Heather: 'We have been together for 53 years. It is a big achievement.

Margolyes was best known as the Herbology teacher in Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.