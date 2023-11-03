Travis Kelce’s mother reveals his Thanksgiving plans

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce spills beans on Kelce family’s Thanksgiving tradition.

Thanksgiving Day is not a scheduled game for either Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles or Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But according to mother Kelce, that doesn't mean Thanksgiving is going to be a family event.

“I’m not quite sure what Travis’ plans are,” Donna tells People magazine while promoting her partnership with Barefoot Wine.

"But I do know that I'll be in Philly because he has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game."

Donna also admitted the fact that Kelce family haven’t looked tradition since Travis and Jason began college.

“Ever since they were in college, we've always been on the road,” Donna tells the outlet.

When the Kelce brothers were students at the University of Cincinnati, the family would either visit Cincinnati at that time or one of her sons would entertain at their house.

"I've never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays," says the mother of two.

“It's just the life of being a mom for the NFL. It's always work so you have to kind of go where they are."