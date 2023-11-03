Shannon Beador sentenced to 3 years probation for DUI hit-and-run

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador avoids jail in DUI hit-and-run case with 3 years of probation.

Shannon Beador, a prominent figure on Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County, has been spared jail time in her recent DUI hit-and-run case.

On Thursday, a California judge delivered her sentence, which includes 36 months of informal probation, along with fines and fees.

Additionally, Beador is mandated to complete 40 hours of community service and participate in a nine-month alcohol program.

The reality TV personality did not personally attend court proceedings, opting instead for her attorney to represent her and enter a plea of no contest to one count of DUI and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

The judge dismissed the single count of hit-and-run with property damage.

According to a source close to Beador, she expressed relief and gratitude for avoiding jail time.

The experience has been a significant learning opportunity, guiding her towards a better life. She has embraced sobriety and is reportedly making commendable progress.

Legal documents, initially obtained by TMZ, have revealed that Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer made an attempt to persuade the judge to hand down a 30-day jail sentence to Shannon Beador, aged 59.

Beador made headlines after her arrest in September, following a car crash that led her vehicle into a Newport Beach residence.

Video surveillance footage captured Beador speeding through a residential area before colliding with the side of a house.

According to the legal documents, District Attorney Spitzer disclosed that Beador had a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent at the time of the crash, which is three times the legal limit.

Beador suffered a fractured left wrist, along with cuts and bruising to her left eye as a result of the accident. She subsequently took responsibility for the property damage caused to the house she struck.

Following her arrest in September, Shannon Beador's attorney, Michael Fell, told DailyMail, "Shannon is extremely apologetic and remorseful.

We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."



