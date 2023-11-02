Helen Skelton wows in new role after saying goodbye to presenting career

The mum-of-three, who left another presenting role just two months after BBC radio exit, said she is "really proud" to stand alongside TV stars including Julia Bradbury and Gethin Jones in launching a new mental health campaign.



The Hats On For Mind campaign saw the trio of ambassadors joined by ex-footballer David Seaman and fellow Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher in designing their own hat and coordinating flask.



"I'm really proud to be involved with Hats On For Mind again this year, encouraging people to get outside to talk, walk and blow away the cobwebs. I've always loved being outdoors and I am lucky that my work and kids often keep me in the fresh air. I'll be wearing my hat and drinking a brew from my brand new flask all winter and will be encouraging others to do the same," the 40-year-old told a news agency.



The 40-year-old has hosted Channel 4's Super League Rugby since 2022 but is bidding farewell to the project after two years, leaving her fans gutted with her emotional Instagram post, writing: "What a two years!!!! THANK YOUUU for giving us so much freedom and access.

"If you’re a sports fan I hope you will enjoy it, and if you’ve been around pro sport you will understand some of the special hugs shared in this reel with people who have become family. Sport ..,, it’s wonderfully, irrationally all consuming."



But despite Helen's positive attitude, fans were left devastated at her departure, with one writing: "Gutted to see the channel 4 coverage has ended. Breath of fresh air."