Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pal Omid Scobie's upcoming royal book raises eyebrows

Omid Scobie reveals release date of his second tell-all royal book 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biographer Omid Scobie has seemingly raised eyebrows in the royal family as he has given fans a sneak peek at his new book "Endgame".

The royal biographer, who's considered Harry and Meghan's fans, is set to release his second tell-all book about the royal family. Endgame will hit the shelves on November 21.

Scobie co-author of Finding Freedom, turned to X, formerly known Twitter, to share fresh details about his upcoming book and its release date.

He shared a picture of the front cover of the book showing three royal couples - King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Omid Scobie captioned the post: His laptop was also visible in the picture, where parts of chapter 13 could be seen. The chapter on show appeared to critique the British press, and included words that attributed a quote by Harry: "My problem has never been with the monarchy, or the concept of the monarchy. It's with the press."

The second quote read: "The press is our chief Ideological weapon" - something that was once said by the former premier of the Soviet Union, Nikita Krushchev.

The quote read: "If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it." Alongside this, Omid added: "So I did! It's been the toughest work of my career..."

Omid post about his book comes amid reports of Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is putting the finishing touches on a tell-all memoir that could spill new secrets about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.