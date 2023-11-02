Lily Allen, husband David Harbour enjoy basketball game together amid split rumours

Lily Allen and her husband David Harbour appeared perfectly fine as they attended a basketball game in New York on Thursday, dispelling rumours of a marriage crisis.

The 38-year-old singer and 48-year-old David were photographed together for the first time since questions arose about their relationship, stemming from Lily unfollowing the Stranger Things actor on social media.

Despite recent speculation that they were "living separate lives," Lily and David looked like they were relishing quality time together as they sat courtside, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the New York Knicks.

The Smile singer traveled to the United States with her daughters Marnie, 10, and Ethel, 11.

Speculation had intensified when Lily hadn't been seen with the Netflix star recently, and David attended Thom Browne's 20th-anniversary dinner solo on Monday. However, the couple seemed to brush off the rumours about their marriage as they took a break from parenting duties to enjoy the game.

Last week, Lily unfollowed her husband on Instagram, with whom she shares an upscale Brooklyn townhouse, prompting concerns of a split. It's worth noting that David still follows Lily on the platform, leaving room for the possibility that the singer's move may have been accidental.

A source recently told The Sun: 'Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives.'

They added: 'When she was in London for the Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself.