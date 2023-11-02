King Charles faces backlash for Kenya statement: 'It was terrible'

King Charles was criticised for his move to acknowledge his ancestors' atrocities in Kenya as the monarch did more than enough to make up for their past mistakes.

This claim came forth by Angela Levin who spoke to Patrick Christys on GB News and shared why the monarch’s move express regret was not a good one.

While on a state banquet in Nairobi the monarch expressed regret and said: "We must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship. The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret. There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans, and for that there can be no excuse."

Commenting on his address, Levin claimed that the monarch should not have to address it as six decades have already passed.

Levin responded, “I don't think he should be apologising on our behalf, not at all. They've been independent for 60 years and I think you don't then expect people to keep giving you money on your behalf.

“We’ve made an arrangement. It was terrible. The Myanmar was difficult, they were bad and the English were bad, but actually once they'd made a decision and got their £20 million - just under £20 million - then you sort of leave it. You can't go on and on and on.

“It reminds me of Prince Harry, keeping on asking his father for money. You've got to stand on your own two feet.

“And the difficulty is that they get on incredibly well. The royal family love going there and the President loves them coming and it's been a very important place because Elizabeth became Queen there. Prince William asked Catherine to marry him there. You know, they do love it, so why add nastiness?”