Meghan Markle 'blames' Prince Harry for their crumbling US empire

file footage

Meghan Markle is turning resentful of Prince Harry in the wake of their soaring financial woes.



A source told InTouch Weekly that the Suits alum has had enough of “pulling all the weight” of their careers, while Harry sits back and bear the fruit of her hard work.

“Between the lost deals and all the media scrutiny, it’s been an uphill battle for Meghan and Harry,” they explained, referring to the axe of their multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify earlier this year.

Noting that the former actress blames the royal son for their predicament, the insider shared, “Harry’s just not a take-charge kind of person. As a royal and a military man, he followed orders.

“He still has people to do footwork for him. The real decision-making is done by Meghan.”

“Marrying a prince should be a dream come true. Meghan expected to be adored by all, but the reality of her situation has not been all pleasant,” the insider continued.

“She’s taken the brunt of the negative publicity, which bothers her. Little girls may look up to her as a real live princess, but no one else seems to.”