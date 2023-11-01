Courteney Cox spotted for first time since Matthew Perry death

Courteney Cox was seen in public for the first time since her Friends co-star Matthew Perry's tragic passing at the age of 54.



Initial toxicology tests indicated the absence of fentanyl or meth in his system.

The 59-year-old actress appeared somber as she departed from a dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night, just a few days following Perry's untimely death.

During the outing, Courteney was accompanied by her long-time boyfriend, musician Johnny McDaid.

Courteney Cox, renowned for her role as Monica Geller, shared the screen with Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing, throughout all ten seasons of the iconic series. Their characters eventually got married in the show.

Earlier this week, Courteney along with castmates Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all signed a joint statement about their late co-star Perry, telling fans they are heartbroken by the news.

'We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,' they told People. 'There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.'

The stars continued: 'In time we will say more, as and when we are able,' the statement continues. 'For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'