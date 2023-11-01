Did Jennifer Aniston, late Matthew Perry have dating history?

Matthew Perry harboured intense feelings for Jennifer Aniston, his Friends co-star. Sadly, the latter never showed any sentiment in return.



In his biography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he addresses the poignant subject, revealing that he somehow got to know the 54-year-old three years before the Friends.

The late actor disclosed, "I got the sense she was intrigued, too—maybe it was going to be something."

Things abruptly changed, though, when Jen responded coldly to the 17 Again star on getting the highly sought-after sitcom role.

"I could feel ice forming through the phone," he recalled. "Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way."

Matthew persisted and even went so far as to ask his co-star out on a date.

"I only compounded the error by then asking her out," he added.

The deceased star continued, "[Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends!'"

Reminiscing old times, Matthew shared, "Now, a few years later, ironically, we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day, we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer."