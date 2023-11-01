Brooke Shields feels ‘surreal’ for meeting Bradley Cooper after suffering from grand seizure

Brooke Shields has recently reflected on “surreal” feeling after Bradley Cooper accompanied her to the hospital as she experienced grand mal seizure at the time



In a new interview with Glamour 2023 Women of the Year cover story, the model opened up about suffering a seizure before her one-woman performance at New York City's Café Carlyle.

She remembered, “I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn't know I was low in sodium.”

“I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you okay?’” continued the 53-year-old actress.

Brooke revealed, “I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through . . . Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.”

The model described her seizure as “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”

“The next thing I remember, I'm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on,” she continued.

Brooke noted, “And Bradley Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

“I didn't have a sense of humour. I couldn't really get any words out. But I thought to myself, 'This is what death must be like.' You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he's holding my hand,” quipped the model.

Brooke added, “And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, ‘This is odd and surreal.”

After reaching hospital, Brooke was told by doctors that “low sodium caused the seizure after she consumed too much water”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooke talked about her fitness regime which is based on keeping organs healthy and not going to fit a certain ideal

“I don't like going to the gym. I like Pilates. That's where I am. And I am tired of not feeling skinny enough. It's boring and it's a waste of my time,” she added.