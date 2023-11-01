Sam Asghari’s career continues to thrive in Hollywood amid Britney Spears divorce battle

File Footage

Britney Spears’ former partner Sam Asghari is on cloud nine as his career continues to thrive despite a report alleging his career flatlined amid divorce battle.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Sam has had no issues with finding jobs, and his schedule is booked.”

Earlier, an insider told the National Enquirer that he’s finding it difficult to get acting jobs from the industry after he filed divorce papers with Britney on August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Source revealed, “Sam made a lot of connections while he was with Britney, but now he's damaged goods.”

“Sam's learning a tough lesson,” claimed an insider.

A source noted, “Sam was only famous and tolerated because of Britney. He got high-profile jobs without having to pay his dues all because of her.”

“Now, the same people he thought were his friends aren't taking his calls,” dished an insider.

Britney’s fans lashed out at Sam for his story with Interview magazine titled Sam Asghari Drives Them Crazy.

The singer’s avid followers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with one tweeted, “I’m sorry this is just tasteless. An interview with a magazine the week Britney’s memoir is being released with lyrics and song titles that are 100% associated with Britney? Just another person using Britney to get attention for themselves.”

Another wrote, “This will be his gimmick for the rest of his life Being Britney’s ex.”

Interestingly, Britney called Sam a “gift from god” in her memoir.

Meanwhile, Sam said that he’s “proud” of Britney and elated for her memoir’s success.