Inside Robert De Niro's bizzare requests from former assistant

In an attempt to sue him for £9.9 million, the former assistant of Robert De Niro has revealed his alleged activities to her in court, claiming that they caused "severe emotional distress and reputational harm."

Graham Chase Robinson alleges that while working for the Oscar winner, De Niro made several strange and unusual requests of her in addition to calling her derogatory names and shouting at her. Instead of utilising technology to do the chore, Robinson alleges he would contact her while he was on the toilet and ask her to scratch his back.

De Niro refuted the allegation, telling the judge that while it might have rarely occurred, it "never happened with disrespect or lewdness". Then he turned to face his former worker and yelled, "Shame on you, Chase Robinson," before expressing his regret in a low voice.

Robinson alleges that De Niro once made an absurd request in which he asked Nobu to deliver "a particular martini" to his house via Uber. However, the actor says this incident was unique. It was purportedly at 11 p.m. that the request was made.

The star of Killers of the Flower Moon is countersuing Robinson, alleging that she stole items from him while earning $300,000 a year, including five million airline points that were used to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper personal expenses on the company's credit card, such as meals and multiple Uber rides.

Robinson "loafed during work hours, binge-watching astounding hours of TV shows on Netflix," according to the counterclaim that Business Insider was able to access. De Niro is requesting his three years of payback.