Sharon, Ozzy Osbourne win Halloween game being Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Sharon Osbourne with Ozzy Osbourne, who dressed as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori, have received praise for their creative Halloween ensembles.

The US rapper, better known by his stage name Ye, made waves in September when he was seen in photos with his wife Bianca Censori in Florence while sporting an enormous black sweatshirt and a mask over his face.

The Australian architect opted for a daring appearance as well, wearing a beige body suit and holding a purple throw pillow across her chest.

In honour of the spooktacular season, Sharon and her rock star husband chose to emulate Kanye and Bianca's distinctive ensemble on Tuesday night.

"Happy Halloween," the 71-year-old wrote as the caption for the picture, which features her holding a large lilac cushion and pouting at the camera while wearing a naked body suit.

Ozzy, seventy-four, is standing behind her, looking quite different in his loose black trousers, black shoes, and thick black coat with gloves on.

To completely replicate Yeezy's trademark attire, the Black Sabbath singer also pulled his hood over his head and covered his face with sunglasses and a mask.

Sharon's humorous costume quickly drew the attention of her fans, many of whom praised her fancy dress department inventiveness in the comments area.

"You've won Halloween," one person wrote, while another said: "Omg you guys actually did it! I love that you followed through from what you said on the podcast!"