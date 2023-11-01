Princess Kate pushed back against one royal rule on her wedding day

The Prince and Princess of Wales got married in 2011

Kate Middleton decided against giving in to years-old royal tradition on her big day.

The Princess of Wales tied the knot with her longtime beau Prince William in an opulent royal wedding ceremony in 2011.

The future Queen opted for a stunning lace Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, which she paired with ivory duchess satin and lace wedding shoes, a diamond tiara, and her million-dollar smile.

Though she did manage to stick to every royal protocol during the event, the now-mom of three pushed back on one rule.

In the documentary, William & Kate, royal reporter Ashley Pearson revealed that the princess was instructed to wear her hair up for the wedding

However, the mother of Prince George had a different vision in her mind, and she wanted to let her brunette locks let loose on her shoulders.

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," shared Pearson.

"However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favourite way to wear it, and actually William's favourite as well. They ended up compromising on her look."

The future Queen and the Royal Family did eventually end up reaching a compromise by wearing a half-up, half-down style on her big day, setting precedent as a senior royal.