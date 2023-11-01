Piers Morgan takes trip down memory lane as he remembers Matthew Perry: Watch

Piers Morgan has recently taken a trip down the memory lane as he remembered Matthew Perry on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Morgan posted a 2013 clip of Perry taking over his place on his show, Piers Morgan Live.

In the caption, the talk show host wrote, “Matthew Perry once stood in for me on my old CNN show and – obviously – he was hilariously funny.”

“An incredibly talented, and sadly tormented, man whose death at 54 is so very sad. RIP,” he stated.

Morgan added, “I’m sure you’re not able to tell right away that I am not Piers Morgan, the way you can tell that for sure is that I don’t have a British accent and I don’t have a first name that sounds very pointy.”

In the clip, Perry was seen with his Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow who was laughing her heart out at her friend’s humour.





Sharing reaction to Morgan’s throwback clip, one user commented, “What a funny guy and Thanks for sharing Piers.”

“A massive talent and so very naturally hilarious,” another remarked.

Morgan added, “RIP Matthew Perry. Gone but never forgotten. Always you will be a friend for everybody.”

Meanwhile, Perry, who rose to fame with his role of Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom for 10 years, died aged 54 on October 28.