Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite in Santa Monica, Did It again moment with another car

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on a sunny Halloween morning in Santa Monica, found themselves in a warm and casual reunion. This encounter occurred just a little over a week after their previous reconnection.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's precious moments, but Ben's car bumping habit returns.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the equally aged actress shared light-hearted moments, laughter, and even a playful touch on the shoulder during their coffee-filled conversation.

Affleck, styled a light brown blazer over a grey sweater, though his hair was delightfully disheveled, and a beard graced his face.

Jennifer Garner chose a comfortable all-black ensemble, featuring a puffer vest over a Moncler hoodie.

However, while their reunion was heartwarming, it wasn't without a touch of drama, as Ben's Mercedes-Benz bumped into another vehicle, a déjà vu moment, given his previous vehicular mishap just months earlier.

The Oscar-winning actor found himself in a less-than-ideal situation as his car made contact with another vehicle.

His expression of dismay was unmistakable as he gazed up, clearly annoyed by the situation.

This incident eerily echoed a past vehicle-related pickle for Ben, which unfolded in February when he was behind the wheel of the same black Mercedes-Benz.

On that occasion, he faced a challenging parallel parking situation, sandwiched between two parked cars, leaving him seemingly trapped.

After a quick smoke break and sipping on his Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee, Ben embarked on the tricky task of extricating his vehicle.

In his casual attire, he wore a black hoodie with a gray jacket, complemented by track bottoms and sneakers.

As he attempted to navigate his way out of the tight spot, the car in front and the one behind appeared to experience a slight bump as Ben carefully inched his way to freedom.

With patience and persistence, he eventually managed to break free and continue his journey on the road, bringing an unexpected twist to his day.



