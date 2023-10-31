Kim Kardashian 'used' Tristan Thompson to strike million-dollar NBA deal?

Kim Kardashian has frequently defended Tristan Thompson against hate

Fans are convinced Kim Kardashian used Tristan Thompson’s to strike a multi-million-dollar deal with NBA.

The basketball association recently announced that the menswear line of Kim’s shapewear company, Skims is the latest sponsor for the players' under wears.

The three-year pact, which reportedly took roughly six months to come to fruition, includes the WNBA and USA basketball.

Internet users took to Reddit to weigh in on their opinion of the socialite’s latest feat, with many associating it with her close bond with NBA player and her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

“This is why Tristan was baby sitting her kids,” expressed one.

“i guess the budding up with Third Trimester Tristan makes sense now,” another affirmed.

Meanwhile, many pointed out the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s long history with NBA stars, with Kendall Jenner alone dating five of them over the last few years.

“im crying all their nba exes will have to rep skims underwear in some capacity lmao,” a third user quipped.

Others also heralded The Kardashians star for striking such a massive deal, describing her business skills as “unmatched.”

“This is HUGE, extremely impressed,” they wrote.

“Ok Kim, you win. This is a pretty big deal,” another enthused.