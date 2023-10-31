Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to channel THIS iconic '90s couple for Halloween

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween costumes revealed

While everyone is rushing to channel the iconic new couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to make a statement of their own.

The twosome is reportedly planning to dress up as star couple David and Victoria Beckham this Halloween season.

Their inspiration is notably derived from the similar dynamics of their relationships; both the women are successful singers, each in a relationship with an athlete.

David and Victoria have been going strong since first getting together in 1997. The married couple is parents to four children together.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis were first linked together in August. Since then, the pair have continued to make headlines for their attention-grabbing romance.

Speaking to People earlier this month on the heels of his titular Netflix documentary, David Beckham extended his best wishes to Swift and Kelce.

"Taylor is an amazing talent and she's an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing," he enthused.

The former English footballer went on to draw inspiration from his own relationship with Victoria, noting that finding time for each other is the secret to their long-lasting relationship.

"It's the same with me and Victoria. We've been together now for 26 years, almost three decades. We've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other," he shared.