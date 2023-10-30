Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker speaks her heart out against Netflix: Here’s why

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has recently lashed out at Netflix for leaving her alone during and after suffering from mental health issues while filming the hit series.



While speaking on the LOAF podcast over the weekend, Ruby opened up about experiencing two psychotic breaks, one shortly after filming in 2019 and another in 2022.

Ruby claimed, “When I went into hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season one it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out.”

“During filming I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own under these horrible circumstances,” remarked the actress.

Ruby complained, “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I'm ok or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody.”

Ruby, who played Marina in the hit show, revealed, “In the run up to the show coming out I was just coming out from hospital, my Instagram following was going up, I had all these engagements to do.”

“My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn't been any support all that time,” stated the 26-year-old.

Ruby explained, “So, I was trying really really hard to act like it was ok and that I could work and that it wasn't a problem.”

“It’s almost like I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun. I don't wanna come out and pooh-pooh on that because then I might never work again!” she added.