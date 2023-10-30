Kathleen Turner pays rich tribute to Matthew Perry after tragic death

Kathleen Turner is remembering the Friends co-star, Matthew Perry who breathed his last on October 28. He was 54.



Turner, 69, played Helena Handbasket, a transgender character often referred to as the 'father' of Perry's beloved character Chandler Bing.

The actress revealed in a statement to People that she was, 'very sad for Matthew' and added she hadn't seen him in 'at least 10 years.'

'I liked him. He had a good sense of humor and a good heart,' Turner revealed to the outlet, adding that he, 'liked people.'

She added that liking people is, 'to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor,' while also opening up about when he saw one of her Broadway shows.

Perry was allegedly discovered dead by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.