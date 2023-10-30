Matthew Perry’s reason for death postponed after autopsy

Following his unexpected demise, the preliminary autopsy findings remain inconclusive, pending the results of a toxicology report, as per authorities who spoke to NBC News.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, as reported by the publication, states that the determination of Matthew Perry's cause of death has been postponed, and a request for further investigation has been made.

While authorities continue to work on reaching an official conclusion, the medical examiner's office confirmed to the outlet that the actor's body was ready to be released to his family.

Matthew Perry, the troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.



The source shared that the incident, which occurred at his home in Los Angeles, was "treated as a water rescue," adding that no foul play is suspected. An LAPD spokesperson also confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties."