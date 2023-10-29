All that went wrong during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: 'Comedy of errors'

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was reportedly nothing less than a logistical 'nightmare' after it emerged that many things went south during the rehearsal leading up to the actual event.



According to Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew "Vern" Stokes, who was one of the big names that managed the event, recalled how things got out of hand which he described to be a “comedy of errors”.

Speaking to The Sun, he recalled: "Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong on the overnight rehearsal. It was so dark and the musicians couldn’t read their music cards — they played every note but I don’t know what order they were playing them in."

He spoke about the military bodyguards not following instructions and detailed: "They ended up coming out of an exit like a football turnstile and by the time we got the state gun -carriage to Westminster Abbey, was looking around wondering where they all were."

"Then I told them not to flank the state gun carriage as we went through Wellington Arch because it was so narrow. But they ignored it and then they realised there wasn’t enough room for them. One tripped over and got run over by the carriage."