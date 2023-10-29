Adele rocks glam goth vampire costume for Vegas show: See

Adele rocks glam goth ‘vampire’ costume for Vegas show

Adele embraced the Halloween season by donning a gothic costume on stage for the first time.

The singer-songwriter, 35, took on the stage for her Weekends With Adele show for her Las Vegas Residency in the eerie get-up, complete with full-glam make-up and a hip-length wig.

In clips shared to social media, the Hello songstress was seen interacting with the crowd as she flaunted the dramatic floor-length, satin black gown with a large vampire neck collar and a long trail.

Joking that the costume will make her unrecognizable in any photos and videos of the event, Adele asked the crowd, “Do you mind me being in a fancy dress, like, in dress-up?”

As she admitted that she’d “never dressed up for one of [her] shows before,” the audience cheered loudly to let her know she pulled it off.

“I was gonna wear fangs. I had some fangs made just because of Halloween – not that I’m here as a vampire or anything like that,” she explained as she sat down next to the pianist, admitting that she had to scrap the idea because the fake dentures gave her a lisp.



The clip ended as Adele asked her audience if they’re dressed up as well, a resounding cheer signaling that everyone was equally in the Halloween spirit.