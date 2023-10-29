Selma Blair, Olivia Munn, more Hollywood stars honour late Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry reportedly died due drowning

Hollywood is banding together to honour the beloved late Matthew Perry.

On Saturday evening, TMZ reported the untimely death of the beloved Friends star, 54, who died by apparent drowning.

News of the iconic comedian’s death rocked the entertainment world, with his former colleagues and other Hollywood stars coming forward to pay tribute to Perry, including the likes of Olivia Munn and Selma Blair.

The Newsroom’s Olivia Munn shared her condolences for the late actor, calling his death “nothing short of heartbreaking” and acknowledging his bravery for being so “open and honest” about it.

Legally Blonde’s Selma Blair expressed her heartbreak over the death of her “oldest boyfriend,” further writing, “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Perry’s Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon (1988) costar Meredith Salenger posted multiple throwback photos of the childhood friends, writing, “Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty… Matthew and I have known each other since [we] were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @Matthew Perry.”

Paget Brewster, who played Perry’s on-screen girlfriend Kathy in season 4 of Friends reminisced on Twitter that he was “lovely” to her on set, and that it was “his legacy to help.”

Brewster, along with Nancy Sinatra and others, also urged viewers to read Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.