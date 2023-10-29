House of the Dragon Season 2: All we know of its release

House of the Dragon’s Season 2 is slated for "sometime in 2024", as per HBO Max chief Casey Bloys’ statement to Vulture.



If you're looking forward to returning to Westeros, HBO's fantasy series is set to return next year, and there's a lot going on.

The Emmy-nominated series is based on George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which depicts House Targaryen's turbulent rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO has not yet provided a specific date. However, because it was shot in Europe, it was not affected by the Hollywood strikes. As a result, we should expect a Summer 2024 return, which is substantially faster than the last GoT seasons.

Furthermore, the debut episode will be titled A Son For A Son, hinting at some real revenge following the events of the Season 1 finale.

After the success of the show's first premiere, the Executive VP of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi said, "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1".

Adding, "We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2."