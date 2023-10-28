Jessica Alba follows Paris Hilton in channelling Britney Spears from ‘Toxic’

Jessica Alba followed in Paris Hilton’s footsteps and dressed up as Britney Spears to the annual Casamigos Halloween party on Friday, inspiring her outfit from the singer's Toxic music video.



Fortunately, Alba and Hilton didn’t don the same look.

Alba's costume was inspired by Toxic, as she wore a glittering nude bodysuit, a blonde wig, and sparkling silver heels - a look Spears also wears in the video.

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Alba's model partner, also dressed up as Spears, imitating her ...Baby One More Time music video look.

Hilton, a longtime Spears friend, appeared at the event wearing Spears' trademark blue stewardess attire from the video, complete with draping earrings, a flight pin, and an original hat.

Hilton and Alba were among the celebrities who attended the occasion. Justin Bieber, Austin Butler, Edward Norton, Kaia Gerber, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and others were among those in attendance.

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears muses on her connection with Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, saying that the trio's widely known evenings out in the mid-2000s were "never as wild as the press made it out to be."