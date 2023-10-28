Kelly Clarkson pals ready to get their friend back in the dating game

Kelly Clarkson’s friends are all geared up to get their friend back in the dating three years after her breakup from Brandon Blackstock.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “Her friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates.”

Reflecting on Kelly’s post-divorce life, an insider revealed, “Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever.”

“She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun,” remarked a source.

Earlier, OK! reported that the musician said she didn't want to find someone else at the time.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single,” stated Kelly in a video posted in September.

“I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over,” explained the 41-year-old.

Kelly is reportedly going to host her talk show after moving to New York as she talked about her life after split.

“I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things,” said the singer.

The source told the outlet, “Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost.”

“She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes. She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure,” added the singer.