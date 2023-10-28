Paris Hilton channels her inner Britney Spears for Halloween party

Paris Hilton has recently set the internet on fire after she channels her inner Britney Spears on Friday.



In the photos shared on Dailymail.com, the socialite dressed up as the pop star for the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Spears was seen in the same flight attendant attire in the music video for song, Toxic back in 2003.

Hilton donned the same teal Pan Am outfit that consists of a short cap-sleeve dress and a matching flight attendant hat just like Spears.

The reality star was reportedly accompanied by husband, Carter Reum, who rocked as a pilot.

Hilton’s Halloween appearance came after the release of her close friend’s explosive memoir, The Woman In Me, on October 24.

In the memoir, the singer spoke highly of her friend Hilton for her kind behaviour.

Spears penned, “Paris was one of the few people who helped me out when I most needed it and that she's always been the kindest person.”

Interestingly, Hilton also posted a photo of the packaged memoir with a note from Spears.

Earlier in October, Hilton told Extra that she was excited for Spears’ book, revealing there are some similarities between the singer’s book and her own tome, released in March.

Meanwhile, Hilton also discussed her meetup with Crossroads actress, adding, she’s “fine”.