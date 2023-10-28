Prince William, Kate Middleton strive to 'future-proof' their reign

Parents of Prince George are keen to keep monarchy relevant

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be pursuing divergent paths from that of King Charles to secure the future of monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have continued to take measures to sustain the relevance of monarchy, for when the couple takes over the reins from King Charles.

According to The Standard, the dynamic duo is striving to make “subtle changes right under Charles’ nose,” as they move into “stealth mode.”

The senior royals reportedly caused a friction in the Palace following their decision to hire a CEO to carry out all their professional affairs, last month.

They also appointed TV bigwig Dame Pippa Harris as a director of their Royal Foundation earlier this month.

“These bold staffing changes are all part of the royal couple’s mission to build their new empire on their own terms, as well as future-proof their reign,” noted the publication.

Royal author Claudia Joseph echoed similar sentiments, explaining: “Monarchy in the 21st century is a very different beast from the 1950s, when the late queen succeeded to the throne.

“We live in a different age, where the royals are scrutinised as never before, and people are less reverential towards the Firm. Charles has already begun a programme of modernisation as he takes on the role of king, but William has to look to the future for how Britain will look in 2050,” she added.