James Marsden and Frederique Brons pack on PDA on a 'stealth' night out

James Marsden and Frederique Brons spotted packing on PDA

James Marsden and Frederique Brons were caught while making out during a smoke break on a date night.

The moment unfolded on Wednesday, October 25, when both stepped out for dinner in New York City.

The actor, 50 and the model, 25 opted for a matching look and tried to keep a low profile in co-ordinating black ensembles.

Despite their age difference, the Jury Duty actor exuded his usual charm in classic black outfit, while the dutch beauty complimented his style in a similar look.

Brons couldn’t hold back her smile as she looked at Marsden before both headed back to enjoy their date night after the break.

Though it is unclear how long The Notebook actor and Brons have been a thing, however, according to Page Six Marsden dined in at Polo Bar about a month ago.

As per the outlet, their spy reported that he was accompanied with two much younger women who appeared to be “model types.”

Marsden’s last publicly known relationship was with singer-songwriter Emma Geign, widely known by her stage name, Edei.

He and the British artist, 35 dated from 2015 and called it quits sometime this year.

Not to mention Marsden and Edei has not commented on their breakup yet, but it has been noted that both of them have stopped following each other on Instagram.