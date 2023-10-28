Sandra Bullock steps out first time after Bryan Randall’s death

Sandra Bullock seems to be recovering from her long-time partner Bryan Randall’s death.



The Proposal actress was spotted by photographers for the first time out after the incident in August.

The Blind Side alum was taking a stroll with her daughter, Laila and their bodyguard, Peter Weireter, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The mother-daughter pair seemed calm and walked hand in hand throughout their walk together.

Bullock also took a stop to give Laila a kiss on the cheek and have a little chat with her.

The Speed star wore a white crewneck T-shirt, black pants, a black belt, a tan coat, and white sneakers.

She kept her makeup simple and accessorized with a crossbody black pouch, black glasses, gold earrings, and a gold necklace.

Laila, 11, matched her mother's relaxed appearance with a two-piece blue velour sweatsuit and light blue and white sneakers.

Bullock, 59, has not been seen in public since her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall’s passing in August after a three-year struggle with ALS. He was 57.

His death was announced by his family in a statement.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they said to Page Six.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they added.