Usher gushes over hip-hop maestro during Las Vegas Residency: Watch

Usher has recently gushed over hip-hop maestro Dr. Dre during his My Way Las Vegas Residency on October 20.



In a video posted by an audience member, the R&B rapper sent a shout out to Dr. Dre, who was in the audience at the show.

Usher could be seen honouring the music legend, saying, “He is an amazing contributor to this music industry.”

“For all the artists he has broken, as well as the amazing artist that he is, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the one, the only Dr. Dre,” remarked Usher.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, got up from his seat to thank the crowd with a salute before walking over to Usher.

“Yo, Dre! I’m giving you your flowers tonight, my man,” stated Usher before playing a medley of some of the music industry icon’s hit songs.

Usher also shared footage of the fun moment on Instagram, showing the legendary dancing on his own tracks.

In the caption, Usher wrote, “THE West Coast Legend @drdre was in the house so U know I had to give him his flowers !!”



