Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh backlash for new stunts against royals

Meghan Markle's alleged plan to disgrace her sister-in-law Kate Middleton exposed

Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash amid her alleged plan to attack her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is said to be writing her own tell-all memoir similar to her husband Prince Harry's own autobiography Spare, has been lambasted by Royal biographer Angela Levin.

Speaking to GB News in September, Royal Biographer Tom Bower shared his insight into the rumours of a Meghan memoir, revealing "she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner." To which, Angela Levin responded as saying Meghan is "hitting the wall".

Appearing on GB News, she told presenter Patrick Christys, Levin suggested that Meghan would need to "rewrite" any memoir she has already penned, saying: "she's got to decide whether she rewrites it and everything's cushy and lovely, which will make her look ridiculous, because when she was talking to Oprah Winfrey, she was complaining all the time.

She continued: "Or she writes nasty stuff and she's out, she's done, because she's also not listening to her advisers that she's got to be happy and bright and cheery."

Patrick then argued: "I think people are sick and tired of all these threats, all these, oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this. And so if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down, put up or shut up."



Levin chimed in: "Yeah, but Harry had lots of those in his book that weren't actually clear. He doesn't actually say what's going on. It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine."

Patrick then asked "what if she decides to? What power, if any, will Harry say no?", to which Levin replied: "He's right under her thumb. He can't do that to her. She won't just scream and shout or threaten him. He is really, really under her control and so he won't really tell her what to do. In fact, she read every single word of his book. And I think that that's why it's so appalling because so much rubbish and untruth and terrible things."

Levin wen on praising Prince William's wife Kate, saying: "You know, Catherine is amazing and she does everything right and she doesn't put a foot wrong."

About Meghan, the author claimed: "She doesn't like England. She wants to be a global. I suppose it's going to be better for her to always have it in her locker to threaten to do something gives her a little bit of power."

