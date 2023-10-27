Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'reignite spark' with island rendezvous

The Suits actress and the Spare author were seen enjoying a vacation recently

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have likely wanted to "reignite the spark" in their relationship after the couple was seen jetting off to the Caribbean.

Relationship expert Sally Baker, while speaking to The Mirror, claimed that the couple took the time off in order to improve their relationship which could have had its troubles owing to their busy work schedules that often saw them apart.

"It’s often said that geography is not the solution when a relationship is experiencing problems or hitting roadblocks.”

“And that’s generally true — moving or traveling to a new destination will not magically resolve underlying issues."

Prince Harry and Meghan on their recent trip

"A trip together to a luxury destination allows you to focus on each other without the distractions of work, chores, social obligations."

She added that the couple was likely looking for a change in scenery to get away from their day-to-day issues.

"Destination holidays are much more effective at relationship enrichment than just talking about problems.

“For relationships that are not in crisis mode, a change of scenery and break from regular routines can provide a beneficial reset and rejuvenation.”