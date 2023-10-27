Inside Taylor Swift's dreamy 1989 new 5 vault tracks: Listen

Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday. Nine years after releasing her crossover pop album for the first time, Swift is back with her fourth re-release, which features five never-before-heard songs from her vault that were specifically written for the project.

The 16 original songs from 1989 and the synth-pop sparkling gems about lost love make up the vault tracks. Additionally, Swift reteamed with Jack Antonoff, her regular collaborator, who co-produced each of the new tracks throughout the rerecording process. (The two have collaborated since she released 1989 for the first time in 2014.)

"People magazine" breaks down the five new vault recordings here, covering everything from the Instagram-worthy lyrics to the swooping and soaring choruses.

SLUT

Swift's much-awaited new song "Slut!" is an answer to the public humiliation she suffered in the early stages of her career. However, in contrast to its tongue-in-cheek, sarcastic sister song "Blank Space," Swift dreamily dismisses criticism and embraces a covert romance on "Slut!"

Best lyric: "Being this young is art."



SAY DON'T GO

Swift's ability to articulate her emotions through songwriting is one of her greatest talents as a composer. She has a profound understanding of everything. Check out: 'Say Don't Go', an immediate classic breakup hit co-written by Diane Warren about suffering from the loss of a romantic relationship and sounding a lot like the 1989 standouts 'Clean' and 'All You Had to Do Was Stay.'

Best lyric: "Why’d you whisper in the dark / Just to leave me in the night / Now your silence has me screaming, screaming."



NOW THAT WE DON'T TALK

Best lyric: "Now that we don't talk / I don’t have to pretend I like acid rock."



SUBURBAN LEGENDS

Best lyric: "I broke my own heart because you were too polite to do it."



IT'S OVER NOW

Best lyric: "Your new girl is my clone."

