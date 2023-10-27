Patrick Dempsey 'heartbroken' over Maine mass shooting

Patrick Dempsey offers support for Maine mass shooting victims: ‘I am heartbroken’

Patrick Dempsey expressed his condolences for the recent Maine mass shooting.

A “heartbroken” Dempsey, 57, took to Instagram on Thursday to express his solidarity with the victims of the tragedy that struck his hometown of Lewiston last night.

“I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine,” Dempsey wrote in the post which amassed over a 100,000 likes so far.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum further offered some words of encouragement, saying “Maine’s great strength is it’s sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.”

“My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community,” the father of three concluded the post.

On Wednesday, 31 people were victims of a mass shooting which occurred at two different locations in the second-most populous city in the state: a bowling alley called Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille about four miles away.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the shooting rampage.

A manhunt for “armed and dangerous” suspect, Robert Card, is currently underway, per various law enforcement sources.

Dempsey was revered in his hometown, having founded the Dempsey Center in 2008 in honour of his late mother who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997.

The facility provides personalized cancer care free of cost.