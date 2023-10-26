Katy Perry wishes 'peace' to prevail on her 39th birthday

Katy Perry on her 39th birthday has just requested for "peace" to persist.
"I’ve got everything, I’m so blessed,” Perry was presented with a cake by Luke Bryan at the American Idol auditions in Los Angeles, she told Entertainment Tonight.
"I know what I'm wishing for, I'm wishing for peace," she added as she blew out her candles.
Celebrating her special day with her family, the Firework singer, who has a 3-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, mentioned that she was keeping things "so low-key."
But the celebrity promises she's going all out for her big 4-0 next year. She told ET, "For 40, I already planned three years ago. I'm asking for it all!"
Not only did Perry celebrate with her family, but she also received a surprise carnival-themed party arranged by Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest, her fellow American Idol judges, as reported by ET.
Her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sánchez, and Paris Hilton, sent their birthday wishes, and Paris Hilton, in particular, shared a heartfelt tribute accompanied by a collection of video clips and photos of their time together.
Prince Harry misses his homeland of the United Kingdom, while Meghan is enjoying her high-flying life
King Charles III's 'reign will be much more about Prince William and Kate Middleton'
The Duke of Sussex was said to have made a big sacrifice for his sister-in-law that prevented his wife from being part...
Previously Nicola opened up about the misconception between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's feud