Travis Barker is ‘honored’ to play drums for son Landon’s songs

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is following in his father's footsteps, and the Blink-182 drummer couldn’t be more honoured to help him along the way.

In an interview with People Magazine posted on Wednesday, the veteran punk rock drummer, 47, reflected on his experience teaming up with his 20-year-old musician son.

“It was amazing getting to work with Landon,” Travis told the outlet.

“To watch him grow up playing music and writing music since he was a kid has been a dream come true,” the proud father of three gushed.

In fact, the rising star requested his father’s assistance for his newly-released single, Friends With Your Ex, on which his girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was also featured.

Subsequently, “it was an honor” for Barker to not only play drums for the track but also produce it through his own record label, DTA Records.

However, this isn’t the first time that the Barker boys have collaborated musically, with Landon opening for Blink-182’s sold-out Los Angeles show earlier this summer.

The young musician has previously admitted to utilizing his father’s resources as he “would be stupid to not,” per the outlet.

He further acknowledged how much he respected his father’s guidance and opinions, saying, “I obviously wouldn’t put out a song – one, that [my dad] tells me is awful, and two, that he doesn’t want to drum on.”

Barker has not only gained his father’s approval but also that of his step-mother, Kourtney Kardashian, who frequently promotes Landon’s music on her social media.